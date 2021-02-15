‘Senior’ P-plate driver busted drug driving during rehab

A p-plate driver has been caught drug driving in the Lockyer Valley, despite telling the court he was in rehab (file image).

A P-plater has appeared in court for the second time in less than 12 months for after he was busted drug driving in Gatton.

Benjamin Craig Cook, 43, appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court on February 1, for one charge of driving with a drug in his system on a provisional licence.

Police prosecutor sergeant Al Windsor told the court that Cook was pulled over on East St in Gatton on September 4 at 4.45pm.

He participated in a roadside drug test, and was taken to the Gatton police station, where a saliva sample revealed THC.

Cook, of Ingoldsby, said he was currently in rehab, and had been before he was charged.

Magistrate Damien Carroll said as a P-plater, his penalty would be increased.

“Not only is it a mandatory disqualification for three months because you’re a probational licensee,” he said.

“It’s the second time in less than 12 months that you’ve been convicted for a like offence.”

Cook said he was continuing to get help, and “wouldn’t let it happen again”.

He pleaded guilty to the charge.

Cook was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for four months.

He was given six months to pay the fine, if unable to pay the fine it would be converted to 20 hours of community service.

A conviction was recorded.