A senior firefighter accused of sexually touching a woman without consent while he was on deployment from interstate has faced Casino Local Court.
Senior firey accused of sexual touching to defend charges

Liana Turner
9th Jan 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 10th Jan 2020 2:59 PM
A SENIOR South Australian firefighter charged with sexually touching a woman while on deployment in northern NSW will defend the allegations against him, a court has heard.

Gregory Michael Davis, 51, from Wayville, was last month charged with five offences which police will allege he committed against a 26-year-old woman in Casino on the night of December 8.

Mr Davis, who is South Australia's Metropolitan Fire Service southern region commander, was on deployment to assist with the NSW bushfires at that time.

It's understood he's currently suspended from the role, with pay.

Mr Davis appeared without legal representation when the matter first went before Casino Local Court on Thursday.

Asked whether he'd sought legal advice for the matter, Mr Davis said he had.

He told the court he would plead not guilty to the allegations against him, which includes four counts of sexually touching another person without consent and one count of inflicting actual bodily harm with intent to have sexual intercourse.

The court heard the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions would take carriage of the matter.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden adjourned the matter for eight weeks for a brief of evidence to be served on the defence.

"I note that you indicated intention to plead not guilty in respect of all charges," Ms Crittenden said.

Mr Davis, who told the court he would be represented by a lawyer when he ultimately defends the allegations, will be required to appear when the case returns to court on March 5.

