Senior cops’ anger over subordinates’ pay bonus

SENIOR police are angry they've not been given a $1250 payment or the same amount of leave as lower-ranked officers and say they've also been on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police officers ranked constable to senior sergeant will be paid $1250 and given two weeks of leave in a deal struck by the Queensland Police Union with the State Government as a result of its 12-month wage freeze for the public service.

The union's president Ian Leavers yesterday said the deal was in recognition for police "going above and beyond" during the coronavirus pandemic.

Commissioner Officers' Union president Inspector Dan Bragg said the decision to not get the same entitlements as non-commissioned officers was disappointing for senior police who weren't paid overtime or for being on-call.

Members of his union are ranked Inspector to Chief Superintendent and will be given one week of additional leave.

"Overall we are delighted with the additional benefits given to our members but we are clearly disappointed that during this pandemic, that all the police have had to step up to the plate and take on additional responsibilities," he said.

"If there is a homicide, siege, or a critical incident I will be turning up.

"I start work at 9pm tonight. If I go to work I'll be wearing the same gear as other police and I'll be attending the big jobs.

"Some of my subordinates get paid more money than I do because of additional benefits.

"I am really happy for the other union, I think it's wonderful the results they have achieved.

However we are disappointed that the commissioner officers are being given one less week COVID-19 leave when commissioned officers have been at the forefront of this pandemic and working significant additional hours across the service just as much as non-commissioned officers."

Insp Bragg said the defined benefits agreement with superannuation, which will pay officers at the same superannuation rate as if they had their EB pay increase, was welcomed.

Insp Bragg said all Queensland police officers had been expected to do more during the pandemic. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

A Commissioned officer ranked from Inspector to Chief Superintendent can earn between $150,000 and $185,000, inclusive of their professional development allowance, as well as 18 per cent superannuation.

Insp Bragg said the government had told them their members were viewed as the same level as government managers, understood to be above the AO8 level, none of whom were eligible for the $1250.

"That's equally disappointing too," Insp Bragg said.

"That money was given to the Queensland Police Union obviously as in response to having a pay deferral. I just wonder why the same benefit wasn't afforded to commissioned officers when we suffered the exact same fate."

Insp Bragg said senior police worked around the clock.

"The inspector in charge of Hendra for example, if there is a murder, a carjacking, an arson, they get a phone call to say this is going on.

"And they're being called out. It's very common for senior police in this state to routinely receive phone calls, emails and messages outside of hours."

"Commissioned officers across the state, regardless of their position , are being contacted day and night and then asked to step up to the plate and then perform additional operational duties because of this pandemic. And we are doing it happily.

"We do considerable work out of hours. Commissioned officers in the Queensland police service, our interest is keeping the public safe and that doesn't happen Monday to Friday, 8am to 4pm."





