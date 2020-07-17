Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Senior cop stood down over DV claims

by Thomas Chamberlin & Kate Kyriacou
17th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

One of Queensland's most senior police officers has been stood down today over domestic violence allegations.

The Courier-Mail has tonight confirmed an investigation has been launched into a member of the senior executive.

"An investigation into the allegations is ongoing," a police spokeswoman said.

"The investigation has not resulted in any charges being laid at this time.

"More specific details about the member cannot be provided to protect the identity of the aggrieved.

"The QPS has a zero-tolerance approach to domestic and family violence and expects high standards of its members."

 

 

 

Originally published as Senior cop stood down over DV claims

More Stories

domestic violence domestic violence allegations queensalnd senior police officer stood down

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Trapping, poisoning, soup: 3 ways to rid town’s pigeons

        premium_icon Trapping, poisoning, soup: 3 ways to rid town’s pigeons

        Council News Potential disease-carrying pigeons need to be dealt with, but many options to rid the birds are off the table.

        Man discovers home burgled after returning from holiday

        premium_icon Man discovers home burgled after returning from holiday

        Crime When he arrived at his farmhouse, a Lockyer Valley man found his gun safe had been...

        True toll of dangerous driving on the Warrego revealed

        premium_icon True toll of dangerous driving on the Warrego revealed

        News A STAGGERING number of crashes on the Warrego Highway have claimed lives and left...

        Rude shock as naked backpacker climbs onto roof of caravan

        premium_icon Rude shock as naked backpacker climbs onto roof of caravan

        Crime Backpacker stripped off his clothes and climbed onto a mobile home