Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Senior cop stood down over domestic violence allegations

by DANIELLE O’NEAL
17th May 2020 7:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SENIOR Queensland police officer is under investigation over domestically violence allegations and for allegedly inappropriately accessing confidential information.

The 33-year-old senior constable from Southern Region has been stood down from duty while the serious allegations of misconduct are investigated.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," a police statement said.

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

Originally published as Senior cop stood down over domestic violence allegations

domestic violence inappropriate conduct police misconduct

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two hospitalised after Lockyer crash

        premium_icon Two hospitalised after Lockyer crash

        News A male in his 20s is believed to have suffered spinal injuries.

        Why you will see smoke billowing from these Lockyer towns

        premium_icon Why you will see smoke billowing from these Lockyer towns

        News Queensland Parks and Wildlife has scheduled burn-offs in the region.

        Chambers campaign for small business boost post pandemic

        premium_icon Chambers campaign for small business boost post pandemic

        News Future infrastructure projects have been labelled crucial to lift the region’s...

        How new $1 million drought support will be spent in Lockyer

        premium_icon How new $1 million drought support will be spent in Lockyer

        Council News An additional $1 million in federal funding will flow to the region for drought...