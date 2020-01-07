Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A senior constable from Sydney is to face court after he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
A senior constable from Sydney is to face court after he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Crime

Senior constable charged with domestic violence assault

7th Jan 2020 12:51 PM

A senior police constable charged with a domestic violence assault is due to face a Sydney court next week.

The 39-year-old was arrested on Monday night at a Bella Vista home in Sydney's northwest. He was off-duty at the time.

He's been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and is due to appear at Parramatta Local Court next Tuesday.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

crime domestic violence police officer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver discovers you should always open official mail

        premium_icon Driver discovers you should always open official mail

        News A 21-year-old woman ignored an important letter warning her not to drive until her licence suspension was over

        Man airlifted to hospital after fallen tree traps him

        premium_icon Man airlifted to hospital after fallen tree traps him

        News Horror tree lopping accident traps man for hours on rural property

        Thousands flow to RSL branches to boost veteran support

        premium_icon Thousands flow to RSL branches to boost veteran support

        News Lockyer Valley RSLs will share in more than $30,000 in federal funding to help...

        IN COURT: Full list of 48 people in Gatton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full list of 48 people in Gatton court today

        News Every week the Gatton Star publishes a full list of those due in court