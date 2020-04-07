Sellers, spectators banned from cattle sale yards

STILL STRONG: Laidley cattle auctioneer David Stariha said the market was holding firm, despite feeder cattle easy slightly. Picture: Dominic Elsome.

CATTLE are still selling like hot cakes, despite major changes to how sales are run due to coronavirus.

At the Laidley and Woodford saleyards, buyers must pre-register to attend and vendors and spectators are barred from the sale.

Despite the changes, auctioneer David Stariha said the sales were still strong.

“It hasn’t had an impact on sales at all … everything’s just rolling along with very little impact on market price” Mr Stariha said.

“We’re keeping well below our capacity of people were allowed in our square metreage area … just for the safety of all the buyers that do attend.”

Prices for feeder cattle have eased slightly in recent weeks, as meatworks and feed lots have reduced their buying rates.

But other cattle remained strong in the market.

“We’ve still been yarding terrific numbers of cattle and the prices have held pretty firm,” he said.

“Younger cattle and weaner cattle are still very dear.”

Rain from earlier in the year continues to have a strong impact on the market, with restocking cattle still a hot product.

“We have a lot of cattle going out west to Western and Downs buyers … they’ve been still going very, very strong,” he said.

While the saleyards might only have half the normal attendance with the new social distancing measures, Mr Stariha said the market was operating perfectly, and the industry would weather the storm.