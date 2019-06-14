'Selfless' school captain makes national team

Harrison Bridge is over the moon to have been selected to represent the state in AFL.

WHEN he heard his name called, Harrison Bridge was over the moon.

Having made the Metropolitan West team after a number of tournaments, Harrison, 11, and 22 others aged between 10 and 12 played in the state championships in Brendale.

After the game, he was selected for the Queensland team, to represent the state in the AFL School National Championships where his team will play against other states in Perth.

"I'm really excited for it. It's an honour to represent the state,” Harrison said.

"We had a ceremony and they called your name if you made it.”

His mother Bec Bridge said she was "ridiculously proud” of her son's achievement.

"I didn't even hear his name, I just heard his number called and that was it, I was screaming, I was dancing a jig,” she said.

"So we're very, very proud of him.”

She said the first thing Harrison did when he learned he was selected was look for his friends.

"He was rapt that he got selected but he said mum I can't talk right now I have to find my friends who weren't selected and check if they're ok,” she said.

"More than anything, his selflessness and compassion for his other team mates is probably the one thing that stands out for him, not just as a football player but as a person.”

The Hatton Vale State School captain said he had been training hard to get selected and had first started playing AFL aged six.

"We all had to do some really tough training, which took about an hour and a half every week on Monday nights,” Harrison said.

"Now we have a few training sessions in the school holidays and then in the first week of the school holidays we fly to Perth.”

At 10, Harrison tried out to make the state team but didn't make the cut but was "stoked” to be competing this year.

"I tried out last year for it because I was 10 years old then and I was the bottom age for it,” he said.

"So I didn't get through to that but I was pretty happy I made it this year.”

He said the key to getting selected may come down to how much effort he put into the game.

"I love the sport because it's fun and helps me meet friends,” he said.