Selfless colleague’s fundraising push earns recognition

GENEROUS SPIRIT: Local Elders Farm Supplies Sales Manager Madeleine Humphrey was presented with the prestigious 'Give It Award' at the organisation's annual awards night.

IT was one of the toughest parts of her job, organising a fundraiser for a colleague who lost his three-year battle with cancer.

But for Madeleine Humphrey, a farm supplies sale manager at Elders Gatton, it was something she felt compelled to do to help her colleague’s family.

Her generous efforts earned her the prestigious Elders Give It award, which was presented at the organisation’s annual awards night.

The Give It award is presented to an individual, team or branch who has demonstrated outstanding commitment to their local community.

“It was a big surprise to be told I was nominated, but to stand up on that stage down in Adelaide and hear my name called, I was just like, crikey!” Ms Humphrey said.

“It was very humbling, is the main thing, that someone would nominate me, and for my peers to decide I was the overall winner.”

The award was given in recognition of Ms Humphrey’s incredible fundraising efforts for the family of former Elders agronomist Jason Blackwood.

Mr Blackwood lost his three-year battle with cancer earlier this year, leaving behind his wife and three children.

Aware of the emotional and financial stress that Mr Blackwood’s fight entailed, Ms Humphrey took it upon herself to organise a community auction to raise funds for the Blackwood family, attracting about 300 people.

“We organised an auction and also a GoFundMe page, and we raised over $60,000 for the Blackwood family,” she said.

“It was incredible that the community all came together, even though everyone is doing it tough. It was very nice to see that there’s good people out there.”

Gatton branch manager Darren Steinhardt, who nominated Ms Humphrey for the award, said he was in awe of Ms Humphrey’s selfless dedication to and support of those around her.

“Ms Humphrey is one of the most caring and generous individuals I have had the privilege to know, and she deserves recognition for her support of the Gatton community,” Mr Steinhardt said.

In keeping with this generous spirit, Ms Humphrey took the opportunity to give back once again after receiving the award.

“I won the award and I also got $1500 to donate to my nominated charity. I chose the Melanoma Institute, which Jason’s family were very chuffed about,” she said.

“If we can just keep up that melanoma awareness, then Jason’s legacy can keep living on.”