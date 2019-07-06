‘Selfie’ tragedy claims two lives

Police investigating the "selfie" deaths of two British mates on the Spanish Costa Blanca believe one of the men lost his balance on a cliff and pulled his friend down with him.

The Sun report Daniel Vivian Mee, 25, and Jayden Dolman, 20, were posing for a photo in an area known as Punta Prima near the town of Torrevieja.

The tragedy occurred after the holiday pair climbed the wrong side of railings on a raised seafront promenade to take selfies with a third friend.

Preparing a report for an investigating judge, local investigators now believe that one pulled the other down after losing his balance and desperately trying to hold on.

Daniel Mee and Jayden Dolman were on a holiday on the Costa Blanca when they fell https://t.co/ZfANkSDE9y — Bethan JV Evans (@BethanJV) July 5, 2019

Police are working on the theory one of the men lost his balance and tried to cling on to his mate's arm in an instinctive life-saving reaction - but instead of recovering his footing unintentionally ended up taking his friend with him.

The two men, both from Bridgewater, Somerset, plunged around 12 metres feet to the ground at Punta Prima beach near the resort of Torrevieja.

Mee died at the scene and Dolman passed away after being airlifted to Alicante Hospital and admitted to an intensive care unit.

Jayden Dolman: died in a selfie double-tragedy. Picture: Facebook



A third man, named locally as 24-year-old Lewis Higgins, was physically unharmed but was taken to Torrevieja Hospital after suffering a panic attack.

He is thought to have been on the right side of the railings when the tragedy occurred.

Investigators have already interviewed him and other witnesses as part of a probe into the accident.

The families of the dead men have travelled to Spain so they can organise the repatriation of their bodies.

Daniel Mee. Picture: Supplied

Dolman's cousin paid tribute to him in an emotional Facebook page late last night.

Nicola Rea, a Derby-based nurse, said: "Taken far too soon.

"We are all so devastated to lose such a beautiful young man.

"My heart is breaking for my cousin and family right now.

"RIP Jayden Dolman."

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "We are supporting the families of two British men following their deaths in Alicante, and are in contact with the Spanish authorities.

"Another British man was involved in the accident, and we are also providing assistance."

Jayden Dolman. Picture: Supplied

The double tragedy occurred less than three days after another British man, Luke Freeman, 19, plunged to his death from a fifth-floor balcony on the last day of a Spanish lads' holiday.

He was in the famous Costa Brava resort of Lloret de Mar when he fell.

Luke Freeman fell to his death from a fifth-floor balcony in Spain. Picture: Facebook

Police say they are treating the tragedy as an accident after reaching the conclusion he lost his balance and toppled over the edge of the balcony after a night out with friends.

He was staying at nearby apartments to the ones where he met his death - Apartamentos Trimar in the centre of Lloret - but had gone back to the block with six friends who had checked in a week earlier.