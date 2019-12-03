Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The pair took a selfie on their phone then requested a bottle of whiskey from a locked cabinet. Picture: Victoria Police
The pair took a selfie on their phone then requested a bottle of whiskey from a locked cabinet. Picture: Victoria Police
Crime

Selfie before alleged bottle-shop theft

by Frank Chung
3rd Dec 2019 11:59 AM

A YOUNG man and woman posed for a selfie in front of CCTV cameras before stealing a bottle of whiskey from a North Melbourne bottle shop on Saturday, police say.

"Investigators have been told two people entered the shop on the corner of Canning and Lorne Terrace just before 12.30pm on 30 November," Victoria Police said in a statement.

"The pair took a selfie on their phone then requested a bottle of whiskey from a locked cabinet.

"The staff member handed the pair the bottle and they both ran from the store without paying.

"Due to the alleged offenders taking the selfie directly in front of CCTV cameras, investigators have released the image in the hope someone may recognise them."

 

Police say this couple ran from the store without paying. Picture: Victoria Police
Police say this couple ran from the store without paying. Picture: Victoria Police

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Arts successes paving way for creative future

        Arts successes paving way for creative future

        Community Somerset Regional Council reflects on year of success in the arts.

        Council pledges decade-long Rail Trail commitment

        Council pledges decade-long Rail Trail commitment

        Council News Somerset Regional Council confirms commitment to plan to upgrade a section of the...

        Detonator manufacturing plant experiencing jobs boom

        premium_icon Detonator manufacturing plant experiencing jobs boom

        Business Company expands from staff of 65 to 109, ‘and is still growing’.

        WISH LIST: Funding bid for pipeline, road upgrades

        WISH LIST: Funding bid for pipeline, road upgrades

        News Round 4 of the Building Better Regions Fund will soon be available, and Somerset...