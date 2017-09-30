Self-taught artist introduces his new art form

ALWAYS SMILING: Robbie Greer never thought he could be an artist. Now, he's being commissioned for work across the region.

ALWAYS SMILING: Robbie Greer never thought he could be an artist. Now, he's being commissioned for work across the region. Melanie Keyte

ROBBIE Greer knows better than most it's never too late to pursue your passion.

The Laidley newcomer has been a pub owner, a sheep shearer, a used car salesman and chased dream after dream throughout life, but recently he's taken a different direction and begun exploring the realm of country art.

Now, you can spot Robbie at country markets across the region selling his 'rusticated art' - finely detailed country landscapes imprinted onto wooden canvases.

"If somebody said to me six months ago in a pub 'You're going to be sitting and drawing for people for money', I'd tell them they were crazy," he laughed.

Only seven years ago, the 61-year-old saw a program on TV which made painting, something he'd long believed was too complicated for him to learn, look simple enough to try.

"It got my interest - I said if he can do it, I can give it a go," Robbie recalled.

"I taught myself, just went to the library and got some books and bought myself some paints."

Robbie quickly fell in love with artistic expression but craved a level of detail he could never achieve using only paints.

"It got to the point when I could paint and I loved doing landscapes and old buildings, but at the same time, because I didn't have enough skill or know-how to (capture fine detail in paint), I had to learn to draw," he said.

While experimenting with his drawing, the New Zealand-born man visited his sister's family, and found his brother-in-law had also done some interesting experiments.

"(My brother-in-law) had downloaded it all (from Facebook) and put them on wood and it just blew me away because I had been trying to find a good medium for my art," he said.

"I called it rusticated art."

Robbie with Theo and Maria, who loved the wooden artworks. Contributed

Robbie explained it took a while for them to perfect the fiddly process - he first draws the landscape to an A2 scale to properly incorporate the detail he loves then scales the drawing down to A3, A4 and A5 sizes, which retains the fine lines.

Then through glueing and rubbing the drawing onto the recycled pallet wood he uses, Robbie's artworks take on an additional significance.

"With this, you'll get the same image but you'll never get the same product," he said.

"There'll always be a little bit missing here or there, and sometimes I'll touch them up afterwards.

"They're all unique in that way."

The retiree found his drawings had struck a chord with the Lockyer Valley community and only nine months after launching his art brand, he's being commissioned for drawings of people's properties, favourite outlooks and even the Laidley Pioneer Museum's historic buildings.

"I really enjoy it, especially with the comments you get from people," he said.

"It doesn't matter it they're 90 years old or five.

"(The response) has blown me away because I've never had one negative comment."

Robbie said he's the type to always be thinking, always dreaming, always searching for something new.

He played drums in a band called Judge and Jury in New Zealand as a young fella but said he got tired and bored with the endless hours of practice this passion required.

He established his own bar and grill called the Caddy Shack, also in New Zealand, out of an ageing Pizza Hut.

He loved and lost three partners, two to cancer and one in a road accident.

It's his last partner, the one he was with when he took up painting, who he remembers with each piece of rusticated art.

"She died when I was over here (in Australia) and that's what made me come back to Oz," he said.

"I always sign my art with 'Toby Greer', my last name and her last name, as a mark of respect, and it's a name I've always liked."

Helen loved Robbie's artworks and was sending some abroad with her son. Contributed

Another of his favourite achievements is staying in touch with his growing family.

"Plus, I'm a great- grandfather," he said proudly.

"I don't feel old, in fact, it makes me feel pretty good because I didn't even know my grandparents at all."

"Last week I was in Ipswich with my daughter, my granddaughter and my great-granddaughter were all there and I thought that was all quite magical."

With this experience considered, Robbie reckoned he had done pretty well with his life but continued to hold high hopes for the coming years.

"This art is the only thing that I don't get sick of doing, I think it's because I'm always doing something new," he said.

"I'm 61 now and in my mind, I'm in my last quarter (but) this is going to be the best quarter I've ever had."

See Robbie's artwork at the Home Grown 2017 exhibition, which runs from October 20 to December 11 at the Lockyer Art Gallery in Gatton.

You can also find him via his Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/rusticatedart/