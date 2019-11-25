Menu
Selena Gomez. Picture: Rich Fury/Getty
Selena Gomez. Picture: Rich Fury/Getty
Celebrity

Selena’s revealing AMAs red carpet dress

by Nick Bond
25th Nov 2019 10:55 AM

The 2019 American Music Awards take place in Los Angeles today, with Post Malone, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish leading the pack for nominations.

Hosted by R&B singer Ciara, the fan-voted awards will see performances from Eilish, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Jonas Brothers and more. The awards will air live from midday today on Foxtel's Fox8 channel.

Expect Taylor Swift to deliver the most talked-about moment of the ceremony when she picks up her special Artist of the Decade award. What will she sing? And more importantly, will her career-spanning speech make mention of her current, very public feud with music manager Scooter Braun?
But first: The red carpet.

Selena Gomez looks stunning in a low-cut strapless mini-dress:

 

Selena Gomez. Picture: Getty
Selena Gomez. Picture: Getty

 

Selena Gomez. Picture: Getty
Selena Gomez. Picture: Getty

 

Selena Gomez. Picture: Rich Fury/Getty
Selena Gomez. Picture: Rich Fury/Getty

Taylor Swift's flashing just a hint of leg in this layered look:

Taylor Swift.
Taylor Swift. Jordan Strauss/AP

 

Christina Aguilera's a shoo-in for weirdest red carpet outfit with these quarterback shoulderpads:

 

Christina Aguilera. Picture: Getty
Christina Aguilera. Picture: Getty

 

Shania Twain, this outfit? Uh, it don't impress-a me much.

 

Shania Twain. Piccture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Shania Twain. Piccture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

But wait - a sleeve reveal! I take it all back.

 

Shania Twain. Picture: Getty
Shania Twain. Picture: Getty

I remain too old to understand Billie Eilish. But I have to commend a red carpet outfit that's also suitable for beekeeping:

Billie Eilish. Picture: Getty
Billie Eilish. Picture: Getty

Pose star Billy Porter always delivers a red carpet moment:

 

Billy Porter. Picture: Getty
Billy Porter. Picture: Getty

 

Halsey's Magic Eye-esque gown is certainly dramatic:

 

Halsey. Picture: AP
Halsey. Picture: AP

Shawn Mendes walked the red carpet sans Camilla Cabello, denying the public a chance to see them suck face for the umpteenth time:

 

Shawn Mendes. Picture: Getty
Shawn Mendes. Picture: Getty

Oh wait - here she is:

 

Camila Cabello. Picture: Getty
Camila Cabello. Picture: Getty

The musical success story of 2019, Lizzo is a tangerine dream:

 

Lizzo. Picture: AP
Lizzo. Picture: AP

Lizzo also brought one essential accessory - the world's tiniest purse:

 

Lizzo’s teeny tiny purse. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Lizzo’s teeny tiny purse. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP


We assume Producer Diplo parked his horse outside:

 

Diplo. Picture: Getty
Diplo. Picture: Getty

 

Here's Kesha with rapper Big Freedia (left), who guests on her latest single:

 

Big Freedia and Kesha. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty
Big Freedia and Kesha. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Here's human disco ball Sofia Carson:

 

Sofia Carson. Picture: AP
Sofia Carson. Picture: AP

Also in a metallic sheen, Alyson Stoner:

 

Alyson Stoner. Picture: AP
Alyson Stoner. Picture: AP

Former Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui knows there are few places other than the AMAs that you could pull off a snakeskin ballgown:

 

Lauren Jauregui. Picture: AP
Lauren Jauregui. Picture: AP

 

More to come …

