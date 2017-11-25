Menu
Seizures can't stop her: Candidate's daughter rallies on

TEAM LINCOLN: Emily Smith, Paul Fuimaona, Tahlia Lincoln, Labor candidate Nicole Lincoln and Harriette Lincoln at Faith Plainland College polling booth.
LABOR Candidate Nicole Lincoln didn't need any curve balls thrown today at her today, but election days rarely go to plan.

At 10am the mum-of-six got a call to say her eldest daughter was having an epileptic seizure.

Unbelievably the unexpected fit did not stop Tahlia Lincoln, 23, from coming down to support mum during her final rally at Faith Lutheran College Plainland polling booth.

"I'm a bit tired now but I'm here because I want mum to win,” Tahlia said.

"I didn't want mum to know because I didn't want to let her down and for her to leave her post.

"Thankfully it was only a mild seizure.”

Tahlia has suffered from epilepsy since she was 12-years-old and having a random seizure has become part of everyday life for the Lincolns.

"Tahlia's tough, she's very tough,” Mrs Lincoln said.

"She's actually a big part of the reason I am here today.

"She can't take a lot of the prescription medications because she had quite a lot of mental health issues from those, and spent quite a lot of time in the mental health unit. So we've been trying to push for medical cannabis which is part of the reason I got involved in the process and I've come to be here.”

Mrs Lincoln said the Labor party had expressed confidence in the push for medical cannabis.

"It was on our policy platform that we would accept medical cannabis,” Mrs Lincoln said.

"There is hope for it to be an option in the future.”

Local Partners