Seed library grows community sharing

FROM little things, big things grow.

Did you know there is a seed library where you can borrow seeds just like books?

Any member of Lockyer Valley Libraries can borrow up to two packets of donated seeds to take home and grow. Then as the plants begin to produce seeds, members can save the seeds and bring them back to the seed library. The range of seeds available include herbs like basil, coriander and sage as well as vegetables like pumpkins and capsicums. There are also some flowers including marigold and cone flowers.

Lockyer Valley Regional Councillor Michael Hagan said the seed library encouraged community spirit and sharing.

"So far, more than 280 packets of seeds have been loaned,” Cr Hagan said.

"It's really growing in popularity.”

The seed library was started in January 2017, when Michael Wardle of Savour Soil Permaculture and Nicole Kilah from Lockyer Libraries brought the concept into fruition.

"While the idea of a seed library has been around for awhile, it's the first of its kind in the region,” Mr Wardle said

"The more a seed is germinated in an area, over successive generations like this, the more adapted it becomes to that particular region.”

"The seed library is important because it builds community resilience, and it's helping to support the community in growing their own food.”

He said to keep the service flourishing, more seed donations were always welcome.

To donate, write your name and the seed variety on an envelope or plastic bag and drop the seeds into either the Gatton or Laidley libraries.