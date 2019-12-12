SEE THE PLANS: Butcher shop to make way for supermarket

Three stores on Esk's main street are set to be transformed into a new IGA complex.

A SMALL rural butcher shop will close its doors at the end of the month to make way for a new independent supermarket.

The Butcher Shoppe in Esk will shut on Christmas Eve and the site will eventually become home to an IGA supermarket.

After serving the community for 10 years, owner Darren Ebert said the decision to permanently close was not an easy one.

“It was a very hard decision to come to, but in the end it was a business decision,” Mr Ebert said.

“We decided it was the right time.”

He said he was approached by the developer, and agreed to a purchase price.

“We’ll be taking some well-earned time off,” Mr Ebert said.

He thanked his loyal customers for supporting the business during its time in Esk.

Along with the butcher, the Eskcape Cafe and the Friendly Grocer shops will be knocked down to make way for the new carpark and the supermarket.

The supermarket development is being undertaken by the Esk District Co-op, which operates the Toogolawah IGA and Esk Friendly Grocer along with both Esk and Toogoolawah hardware stores.

Plans for the supermarket include the three adjacent buildings being consolidated into a single storefront, while the nearby hardware store at the rear of the lot will be renovated to create a continuous frontage along the two neighbouring buildings.

While the existing businesses open directly onto the street, the proposed IGA entrance will be set 24m back, creating space for a new carpark in front of the store.

The carpark will be accessible from Hassal St and contain 25 spaces, two of which will be for disabled parking, and two others which will be staff-only.

The new carpark will improve ease-of-access to the facility, as there are limited parallel-parking spaces available along Ipswich St at the front of the stores.

In total, the new carpark will add to existing nearby parking spaces to create a total of 62 carparks in the immediate vicinity of the supermarket, sufficient to accommodate staff and customers.

To replace the shade lost by moving the store back from the streetfront, trellis-type awning structures will be installed along the Ipswich St side of the building, along with a landscaped strip with trees and shrubs to add to the natural amenity of the site.

A freestanding awning will be added to the Hassal St side of the building, providing shade for pedestrians.

Seating areas will also be included for the convenience of customers, in keeping with the character of the rest of the main street.

Views of the planned IGA site.

When considering the approval of the development application, councillors at Somerset Regional Council said it was a major step towards providing much-needed opportunities in the town.

“For a long time, we’ve been trying to encourage economic growth in the region, and here we have a local business that does want to grow,” Councillor Robert Whalley said.

Cr Sean Choat agreed.

“It should not go without saying that this is a crucial development for Esk,” he said.

“Supply is something people often take for granted.”

The application received unanimous support and approval from council.

A date has not been set for when renovations or construction work will begin.