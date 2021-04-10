Menu
BUNDABERG ROYAL VISIT: Doug Rattay being presented to Queen Elizabeth during their visit to Bundaberg in 1954.
News

SEE PICS: Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Bundy visit

Rhylea Millar
10th Apr 2021 11:30 AM
After the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh, the NewsMail takes a look back at when Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip visited Bundaberg in 1954.

BUNDABERG ROYAL VISIT: Former Bundaberg Mayor Fred Buss and his wife greet Queen Elizabeth II at the Bundaberg Airport for her official visit in 1954.
The Queen came to Bundaberg during her Coronation tour of Australia the year after she had been crowned.

BUNDABERG ROYAL VISIT: Former Bundaberg Mayor Fred Buss hosted a public reception for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip at the Bundaberg Showgrounds in 1954. His daughter Bettina is pictured here welcoming the royal couple.
Crowds turned up to watch as the royal procession passed through Quay St and Prince Philip wore his naval uniform.

BUNDABERG ROYAL VISIT: Early spectators awaiting the arrival of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh at Hinkler Airport in Bundaberg.
A statement was issued by Buckingham Palace just after midday local time (9pm AEST) after the Duke of Edinburgh passed away early Friday morning.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the statement said.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

