Police have seized 54 cannabis plants from an established grow house in Toogoolawah. Photo: QPS
News

SEE INSIDE: Police uncover large drug farm in Somerset town

Ali Kuchel
8th Mar 2021 10:47 AM

A search warrant has uncovered an established cannabis grow room in the Somerset Region.

On March 4, Esk and Toogoolawah police searched a Toogoolawah property and uncovered 54 cannabis plants, along with other drug property.

A 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were arrested and charged with 10 offences, including production and supply of a dangerous drug.

In pictures supplied by the Queensland Police, fans and lighting equipment can be seen in use for growing the established cannabis crop.

Toogoolawah officer in charge sergeant John Cumner said information received by the public contributed to tracking down the drug offenders.

The duo will appear in court at a later date.

Gatton Star

