Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NAB has closed its branches nationwide. Picture: David Clark
NAB has closed its branches nationwide. Picture: David Clark
News

Security threat shuts all NAB branches

by Gerard Cockburn
18th Nov 2020 1:50 PM

National Australia Bank has been forced to close all its branches due to a physical security threat.

"Unfortunately we have had to close our branches temporarily due to a physical security threat," a NAB spokesman said.

"As always the safety and security of our customers and colleagues is our priority.

"We are working closely with police and will provide an update as soon as we can."

NAB has assured customers internet, mobile and telephone banking were still available.

 

 

Originally published as Security threat shuts all NAB branches

banking editors picks nab

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Man airlifted to hospital as truck rolls off Hwy

        Premium Content BREAKING: Man airlifted to hospital as truck rolls off Hwy

        News A truck has rolled on the Warrego Hwy at Crowley Vale. DETAILS HERE:

        Grantham man blows whopping 8x legal blood alcohol reading

        Premium Content Grantham man blows whopping 8x legal blood alcohol reading

        News Local police say it’s one of the highest they’ve ever seen. DETAILS HERE:

        Gatton teenager gives ‘amazing’ name to new baby koala

        Premium Content Gatton teenager gives ‘amazing’ name to new baby koala

        Pets & Animals A GATTON teenager has won the rights to name one of the newest baby koalas at...

        Police fail to locate missing vehicle after hit and run

        Premium Content Police fail to locate missing vehicle after hit and run

        News Police continue to search for a vehicle involved in a hit and run yesterday on the...