Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Colour in the crowd during the Saturday four-ball matches at the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne. Picture: Tim Carrafa/AAP
Colour in the crowd during the Saturday four-ball matches at the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne. Picture: Tim Carrafa/AAP
Golf

Security intervenes over sledging of Reed at Presidents Cup

by Jacob Polychronis, Fox Sports
14th Dec 2019 1:43 PM

FOUR Aussie golf fans dressed as Patrick Reed's caddy have had their toy shovels confiscated at Royal Melbourne.

The group was attending day three of the Presidents Cup when the men's outfits attracted the attention of security.

Each member wore white overalls with either "Reed" or "The Excavator" written in black marker on the back, while they each slung a child's set of plastic clubs over their shoulders.

But completing the costume was a plastic spade - a taunt for Reed, who is deeply unpopular with crowds in Melbourne after infringing the rules by moving sand to improve his lie last weekend.

A security guard was apologetic to the group but confiscated the spades.

When asked by foxsports.com.au why they were stolen, a member of the group speculated it was because Reed was "getting upset" with the incessant sledging by Australian fans.

Reed played in all three of the tournament's opening rounds without claiming a win. He's been dropped for Saturday afternoon's foursomes.

More Stories

Show More
patrick reed presidents cup royal melbourne
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE: Should more councils adopt wild pig, dog bounties?

        VOTE: Should more councils adopt wild pig, dog bounties?

        Opinion Do you think more councils should adopt a wild pig bounty?

        ALERT: storm warning issued for Lockyer Valley and surrounds

        ALERT: storm warning issued for Lockyer Valley and surrounds

        News Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones.

        Crews called to leaking Gatton pub after brutal storm

        premium_icon Crews called to leaking Gatton pub after brutal storm

        News Water is reportedly leaking through the roof following a freak storm.

        The charity drive supporting Lockyer school kids in need

        The charity drive supporting Lockyer school kids in need

        News Play your part in supporting families in need by contributing to the Lockyer Back...