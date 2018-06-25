Secrets of a mummy blogger

AT 32 weeks' pregnant, Michelle Alan is almost ready to pop - but that won't stop her posting on Instagram.

The former model turned social media star and mother to one-year-old daughter Harper says Instagram, on which she boasts more than 207,000 followers, has been priceless for connecting with other mums, as well as catapulting her career as an influencer.

Influencer Michelle Alan and her daughter, Harper, 14 months. Picture: Peter Wallis

"Social media has been a lifesaver," she said. "I've been able to connect with so many mothers.

"We all share our tips and knowledge as much as we can and reassure each other when times get tough. We're a big community of mums who support each other."

And while the 29-year-old admits she may occasionally indulge a little too much time in her "mummy community", she also says it has allowed her to network for profit.

"I mean, I've practically been pregnant for two years," she said.

"There aren't many other jobs you would be able to do in my condition. I'm lucky I've been able to turn my hobby into a business. I'm always getting approached by brands, and I'm lucky Instagram has provided me with that opportunity."

Alan says she is still picky when it comes to what she promotes.

"The products I promote and share I genuinely believe in," she said. "Sponsored or not, I never post anything I don't trust or use myself."

A quick flick through her Instagram account @mish_mac shows perfectly styled images of Michelle and Harper - often in matching outfits - alongside husband Serkan, enjoying life together on the Gold Coast.

Though Alan says her Instagram snaps are only a "snapshot of the good moments", she's adamant her account is a "true reflection of our lives as a family" and says that, at times, she feels self-conscious in front of the camera.

Michelle Alan (right) with husband Serkan and daugher Harper.

"For every good photo I post, there are about 20 bad ones where Harper is pulling my hair or it's a bad angle and I don't look my best," she said.

"But of course I'm going to choose the one where we look the happiest and it's the most flattering. I think it's important that people understand that."

She credits her years in the modelling industry as "priceless training" in taking a good Instagram picture.

"I worked full time as a model for 10 years, so I know how to find my best angles."

The couple are expecting their second child, a boy, in August.

"I'm nervous and excited," Alan said. "Two under two is going to be a wild ride, but I'm looking forward to it, and I have so much support from my family and followers.

"I know it's going to be hard at the start, but that won't last forever."