Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

‘Secret filming’: Accused shopping centre creep in court

Carlie Walker
18th Aug 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 6:03 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN accused of indecently filming a woman at a Maryborough shopping centre has had his charges mentioned in court.

William Charles Cleave, 21, was in custody and did not appear before Maryborough Magistrate Court on Monday.

His charge, one count of 'observations or recordings in breach of privacy - genital or anal region' - was mentioned in court.

Court documents revealed Mr Cleave was accused of visually recording an unknown woman's genital region at Station Square Shopping Centre.

He has not entered a plea to the charge.

The matter was adjourned until November 9.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

fccourt maryborough shopping centre
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: Full list of 87 people in Gatton court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Full list of 87 people in Gatton court today

        News EACH week a number of people appear in Gatton Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.

        How you can see some of the best gardens in Lockyer

        Premium Content How you can see some of the best gardens in Lockyer

        Community There won’t be competitions this year, but avid gardeners can open their addresses...

        WEEKLY WRAP: Top headlines you may have missed out on

        WEEKLY WRAP: Top headlines you may have missed out on

        News Missed a few days online, here’s a wrap up of what happened this week.

        Lockyer developments: Where funding will be spent

        Premium Content Lockyer developments: Where funding will be spent

        Community Projects that would have been on the backburner for at least three years have come...