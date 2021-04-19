Revealed: Shooting victim gunned down Red Rooster manager

One of the shooting victims in an alleged double homicide was once jailed for 12 years for the attempted murder of a Red Rooster store manager north of Brisbane.

Aaron Steven Davis, 37, was gunned down alongside Burpengary father-of-two Daytona James Paul, 23, at a townhouse complex in Caboolture on Saturday.

Public court documents have revealed that Davis had his own dealings with the criminal world and that in 2006 he was jailed for shooting the manager three times in the chest and stomach.

Aaron Steven Davis has been identified as the second victim of the shootings.

Mr Davis, then aged 19, was high on speed when he went on a 24hr crime spree which ended with the shooting.

He waited at the back of a fast food restaurant at Deception Bay and pulled a gun on the store manager when the manager went outside for a cigarette.

He pleaded guilty to attempted murder along with a raft of other chargers and was ordered to serve 80 per cent of the 12-year sentence behind bars.

Mr Davis appealed his conviction five years after his sentence, telling the Queensland Court of Appeal that he had only entered the plea because he was promised a 10 year sentence by the prosecutor.

Court documents showed that Mr Davis always maintained that he never meant to shoot the manager and he told the court about a suicide note he left when he attempted to take his life while in Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre.

In the note Mr Davis wrote: "I didn't mean to shoot anyone. I was scared. I got scared when he ran at me. It was loaded."

However the court ruled there was no merit in his appeal arguments.

Daytona James Paul was shot dead in Caboolture on Saturday.

Forensic police at the scene of a double murder at Caboolture. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

Friends of Mr Davis yesterday revealed their shock that the Burpengary man had been "taken from this world" and said how much they would miss him.

Detectives remained tight-lipped about a potential motive for the killings but said it was "not random".

The alleged gunman Adam Jayson Bird appeared in Caboolture Magistrates Court via video link this morning after being arrested 80km from the fatal double shooting.

He will next appear in court on May 31.

Originally published as Second victim of Caboolture shooting deaths identified