A second government minister has been caught holidaying over the border just one week after Steven Miles travelled to Byron Bay.
Second Palaszczuk minister caught holidaying in NSW

by Hayden Johnson
17th Apr 2021 11:20 AM
A SECOND Palaszczuk Government minister has been caught holidaying in New South Wales, defying calls for Queenslanders support struggling tourism businesses in the Sunshine State.

Queensland's Energy and Public Works Minister Mick de Brenni is holidaying in Angourie near Yamba, about 180km south of the border.

It comes one week after Deputy Premier Steven Miles was controversially spotted holidaying in Byron Bay.

Mr de Brenni, a third-term Labor MP, said the trip was organised more than one year ago.

"My family booked this holiday in 2019, it was non-refundable and like a lot of Queenslanders we rescheduled due to the pandemic and I've now been able to take them," he said.

"Our last family break earlier in the year was in Queensland."

 

Mr de Brenni has travelled to Angourie, south of Yamba in northern NSW.
The Opposition declined to comment on Mr de Brenni's trip.

Mr Miles' holiday to the NSW town favoured by Hollywood stars came despite repeated calls from Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk for Queenslanders to support their own tourism businesses.

"Regions largely reliant on tourism are continuing to do it tough," the Premier said in January.

"I want everyone to get out now and explore Queensland.

"If your family hasn't been to the Great Barrier Reef, this year is the perfect opportunity. "There's just so much to do here."

 

Energy and Public Works Minister Mick de Brenni. (News Corp/Attila Csaszar)
Mr Miles on Friday said he would not apologise for the trip, declaring it was booked in 2019 before the pandemic hit.

"I don't think anyone can question my commitment to Queensland or my love or Queensland beaches," he said.

"I don't get what it is with the LNP's obsession with me at the moment.

"They've called I think three press conferences in the last week or so with no purpose other than to criticise me or call me names."

Opposition Health spokeswoman Ros Bates hit back at Mr Miles, describing him as an "A-grade hypocrite".

"The only person obsessed with Steven Miles is Steven Miles," she said.

"Everybody else in Queensland did the right thing and changed their plans and holidayed at home because we needed to support businesses in Queensland."

 

Originally published as Second Palaszczuk minister caught holidaying in NSW

