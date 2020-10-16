Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
COVID-19 returned traveller case Cairns
COVID-19 returned traveller case Cairns
Health

Second miner returning from Africa tests positive to COVID

by Sally Boxall
16th Oct 2020 12:19 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SECOND traveller returning from Africa has tested positive to COVID-19 while in hotel quarantine in Cairns, the state's top doctor confirmed this morning.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said two new cases of coronavirus had been recorded in Queensland overnight.

"One was another miner who was in Cairns in the hotel up there," she said.

She said he was a colleague of a man, aged in his 40s, who tested positive yesterday after returning to Cairns from Uganda, via Dubai and Papua New Guinea.

The Cairns International Airport. Two travellers returning from Uganda have now tested positive to coronavirus in Cairns. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
The Cairns International Airport. Two travellers returning from Uganda have now tested positive to coronavirus in Cairns. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

Dr Young said there were multiple miners in the cohort which had returned from Africa and she would not be surprised to see more cases.

"But they're in a very safe place and we'll be able to manage each of them if they develop COVID," she said.

Dr Young said as more Australians came home, there would be more people in hotel quarantine with the virus.

"But we can treat them here in Queensland, we have really good hospitals, we know how to treat COVID-19 effectively," she said.

 


The new case is set to take the Far North's official tally to 44 cases, including two active cases and 42 recovered cases.

The second case was a returned traveller from the United States in quarantine on the Gold Coast.

Mr Miles said Queensland had now gone 36 days without a case of community transmission.

In a separate case, Queensland Health yesterday added two Cairns restaurants to a public health alert after a woman who tested positive in Melbourne visited the Far North.

Two Cairns flights are also included on the health alert.

 

Originally published as Second miner returning from Africa tests positive to COVID in Cairns

More Stories

coronavirus coronavirusn queensland covid-19 health travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man denied six pack, causes angry scene at Gatton pub

        Premium Content Man denied six pack, causes angry scene at Gatton pub

        Crime A MAN who was denied entry to a pub to get a six pack has legged it from police. DETAILS HERE:

        COMA CRASH: Speed limit under investigation after accident

        Premium Content COMA CRASH: Speed limit under investigation after accident

        News AFTER a traffic crash that left a Lockyer Valley teenager in a coma, calls to cut...

        Club’s den deemed ‘fire hazard’ under new building renos

        Premium Content Club’s den deemed ‘fire hazard’ under new building renos

        News A CLUB that’s utilised a council space for more than 20 years will be forced to...

        New home sales soar as Queenslanders snap up grants

        Premium Content New home sales soar as Queenslanders snap up grants

        Property Queenslanders snap up grants as house sales boom