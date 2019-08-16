Second cold snap to squash warm spring temperatures

ANOTHER cold snap will move across south east Queensland at the end of the week, but we will feel warm spring-like conditions before it hits.

The Bureau of Meteorology is tracking a number of fronts that will mostly impact the southern states; but Queenslanders will still face cooler temperatures.

BoM meteorologist Kimba Wong said the cold front would not be as bone-chilling as the front that swept across the south of the state earlier this week.

"Winds will turn a bit northerly on Saturday, bringing warmer temperatures down from the north,” she said.

"The temperature will be slightly warmer at the weekend ahead of the front passing through.”

A stronger system will arrive on Monday in the south east, bringing warm temperatures for Monday, then cooling off on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures in the Lockyer Valley will peak at 28C on Saturday and Monday before dropping about six degrees.

"A little bit cooler through the evenings (compared to Brisbane) because Gatton is a bit further inland and less moisture around,” she said.

And the big questions everyone wants to know - will there be any rain?

"Rain isn't looking great - it's not looking like anything much in the next week or so,” Ms Wong said.