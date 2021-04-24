Second chance fund for Black Summer recovery

Rural communities still struggling to get back on their feet after the Black Summer fires will be able ask Canberra for money directly.

Rural communities still struggling to get back on their feet after the Black Summer fires will be able ask Canberra for money directly.

Rural communities still struggling to get back on their feet after the Black Summer fires will be able ask Canberra for money directly - and will get an extra six months to apply - in a bid to make sure every dollar allocated for recovery is spent.

With seven months to go until the bushfire recovery funding is set to end, $180 million remains unspent from the $2 billion allocated to state government-run grant programs to help communities get back on their feet.

Balmoral burns in southwestern Sydney as bushfires destroy homes in the blazes of December 2019. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

In a bid to make sure every dollar goes out the door, the federal government will bypass the states and allow community groups, small busi­nesses and local councils, among others, to apply directly to it for funds.

The government will even help eligible applicants with preparing grant applications to make sure they get the money.

In addition to the $180 million in unspent money, the pool of funds available to the Black Summer Bushfire Rec­overy grants will include $98.5 million allocated earlier for complementary projects.

Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud said it would begin in July and fund projects supporting social, economic, built and environmental recovery.

Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud wants every dollar of bushfire recovery funding spent. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gary Ramage

"We know that recovery is a long, hard haul and communities are still struggling more than a year after the devastating bushfire season of 2019-20," he said.

"This funding will help them continue their recovery, making sure that every dollar from the National Bushfire ­Recovery Fund is being used where it's needed most."

He said the government ­intended to make applying for the grants as simple and flexible as possible.

"We are flagging the new program nice and early, to give people time to think about the kinds of projects they want funded in their area," he said.

Extending the time the fund will operate until the middle of next year is a recognition by the government that communities are still working out priorities for recovery.

Communities have also been facing the prospect of some mental health services being withdrawn, when they are still being used by traumatised survivors.

"We see the hard work communities are undertaking towards their own recovery, and we will continue walking beside them and providing support where it's needed," Mr Littleproud said.

"We know it takes time for people to fill out grant applications, so we'll look to release the grant guidelines well ahead of the July application date, and we'll build in as much flexibility as possible for people who want to draw on applications they've written for other programs."

Mr Littleproud stressed this was not new money. "I want to make sure that any unspent funds goes to where it is now needed," he said.

Every local government area that was declared a disaster area in NSW and the ACT will be eligible to apply for the bonus funds.

Originally published as Second chance fund for Black Summer recovery