A Nudgee player on the field last month. Picture: AAP/David Clark
Rugby Union

Teen rushed to hospital after rugby injury

by Jacob Miley
4th Aug 2018 7:59 PM

A BRISBANE teenager was undergoing surgery Saturday night after being seriously injured in a GPS rugby incident.

Alexander Clark, 15, was playing for St Joseph's College Nudgee when the incident happened during a match at the Boondall school grounds about 11am.

 

The incident happened during a game at Nudgee College. This photo was taken during a July game at the Boondall based college. Picture: AAP/David Clark
Principal Peter Fullagar said the Year 9 student was at Lady Cilento Children's Hospital after he "sustained a serious neck injury while playing rugby".

"(He) will be going into surgery this evening," Mr Fullagar said in a statement.

"I will continue to update the community over the next 24 to 48 hours, as information becomes available.

"Please respect the family's request for privacy at this time. I ask that you please keep Alexander and his family in your thoughts and prayers."

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed paramedics were called to Nudgee College about 11am Saturday.

Paramedics assessed the 15-year-old boy for a "spinal injury" for about 15 minutes before taking him to the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital under lights and sirens.

 

Conor Tweedy, pictured in hospital with dad Sean and mum Beck, suffered a serious spinal injury just two weeks ago. Picture: Annette Dew
It comes two weeks after another teen suffered a serious spinal injury in GPS Rugby.

Conor Tweedy, 16, suffered a major spinal cord injury in a scrum accident while playing for the Gregory Terrace Second XV.

His red-and-black Terrace No. 3 jersey had to be cut off the Year 11 student for emergency surgery the same day after he was rushed by ambulance to Princess Alexandra Hospital with a police escort.

