Seawall restoration goes ahead

25th Oct 2018 12:28 PM

CONSTRUCTION for the restoration of the Conway seawall is expected to begin later this year after the Whitsunday Regional Council received funding assistance last week.

The new seawall, which includes steps down to the beach, is being funded under the joint Commonwealth-State Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA).

A meeting with residents, council and designers was held on October 4 to ensure that plans for the seawall were supported by the local community.

Deputy Mayor John Collins attended the meeting and said he was pleased with the engagement between the residents and other parties.

"We were able to review the plans for the seawall and steps in detail and hear from locals about their chief concerns for the area,” Cr Collins said.

"The location of the new steps, opposite Daniel Street, will re-open access to the beach for locals and visitors.

"The restored seawall will give our residents greater peace of mind as we head into storm season, by providing protection to homes which could be affected by storm surge.”

The design is currently being finalised and the tender for construction is expected to be advertised shortly.

