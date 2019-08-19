Seatbelt modification shocks cops

Police have said they were left "shaking their heads" after making a shocking discovery when pulling over the driver of a speeding ute in South Australia.

Police stopped a ute for speeding at 117km/h in a 100km/h zone on the Ngarkat Highway between Pinnaroo and Keith at about 12.40pm on Saturday.

As police spoke to the ute's driver, a man, 23, they noticed he wasn't wearing a seatbelt and his seatbelt had been altered and hidden behind plastic. The buckle had also been taken off the strap and clipped into the holder, without its strap, to prevent the car's safety system from being activated and making a noise.

Police said they were left 'shaking their heads' after finding the modified seatbelt. Picture: SA Police

The ute had been modified so the seatbelt was concealed and the safety system disabled. Picture: SA Police

The driver was fined for speeding and not wearing his seatbelt. The company that owns the ute was also issued a fine, and the car was defected.

South Australian Police shared photos of the broken seatbelt on their Facebook page, and

commenters were baffled by the driver's decision to endanger his own life.

"Why would you not want to wear a seatbelt?" one man asked.

"What a stupid idea," another man said.

"I felt weird and naked in the car if my seatbelt isn't on," one woman said. "Why so much trouble not to wear it?" she wondered.

"(They) went to all that effort to stop the seatbelt noise instead of putting on his seatbelt," one woman posted with a laughing emoji.

"Why would you even do that?" another man asked.

"You can have all the rules and laws in the world but there is no accounting for morons."

