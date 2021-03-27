Search the interactive: How much is your home worth?

Brisbane house prices have hit their highest level in history, with some homeowners pocketing an extra $3000 a week in three months as a post-COVID property boom grips the city.

New figures reveal the Queensland capital's median house price hit a new annual record high of $725,000 in the final three months of 2020 - a $5000 increase on the previous quarter.

On a quarterly basis, Brisbane's median house price rose to a jawdropping $752,222.

The data from the Real Estate Institute of Queensland reveals the city recorded astounding price growth in the December quarter of last year, with the median house price rising 4.5 per cent in just three months compared to 5.8 per cent over the entire year.

Across the state, 36 suburbs recorded house price growth of more than 20 per cent during the quarter.

The waterside suburb of Newport in the Redcliffe Peninsula was the top performing suburb, with house prices jumping a staggering 45 per cent in the last three months of the year.

House prices in the inner Brisbane suburbs of Auchenflower, Seven Hills, Hamilton and Ascot all climbed more than 40 per cent, with cashed-up buyers spending big on luxury properties.

Ascot's median house price hit $2 million during the quarter, while Hamilton's rocketed to $2.5 million.

On an annual basis, the riverside suburb of Yeronga was the top performer, recording 28 per cent growth in house prices in 2020 to breach the $1 million barrier.

St Lucia and Virginia also recorded price gains of more than 20 per cent in the 12 months to the end of December, while the popular inner-city suburb of New Farm continues to gain in value over the year - increasing 19 per cent to a median house price of $1.84 million.

Across Greater Brisbane, East Ipswich was a standout performer, with its median house price rising more than 44 per cent to $350,000 during the December quarter, while house prices in Ipswich as a whole rose nearly 30 per cent in 2020.

REIQ CEO Antonia Mercorella said the results were "mind blowing".

"What we're seeing in some suburbs is extraordinary growth," Ms Mercorella said.

"I have been up here about 10 years now and I have never seen a market like this. I don't remember a time I've seen the Queensland property market as a whole performing so strongly."

The number of house sales in Brisbane increased 22.5 per cent over the quarter, compared to only 1.9 per cent over the year.

Days on market and vendor discounting continue to come down, with houses taking just 28 days to sell - down from 38 a year ago.

The Brisbane unit market is also showing signs of recovery, with its median sale price over the quarter rising 4.3 per cent.

"It really is our time to shine," Ms Mercorella said.

"Our market's been moving at a fairly modest pace and I don't know that we can really pinpoint COVID-19 as the specific reason for what we're seeing.

"I think it's had some impact, but even before the pandemic we started to see the market really pick up in a strong way, so I think some of this is organic."

And she sees no signs of the phenomenal price growth and market activity letting up.

"There is no reason to believe it will slow down," Ms Mercorella said.

"If anything, demand continues to grow from a local level, and interstate. I don't think we've reached that peak yet with interstate demand."

Investors are also returning to the Queensland market, with rental demand skyrocketing and rents climbing as a result.

"People are staying put because they're unable to travel, expats are returning home and interstate migration is increasing," she said.

"When you combine all of those things, it tends to paint a picture that we're likely to see (the market) perform in this way for some time."

Nineteen of the 36 suburbs that recorded growth in excess of 20 per cent in the December quarter were outside of the Brisbane region, with strong results right across the Sunshine State.

On the Gold Coast, Tamborine Mountain hit a median house price of $1.1 million in the December quarter, while on the Sunshine Coast, Sunrise Beach saw the highest growth of 41.5 per cent, with its median house value hitting a new record high of $1.46 million.

Ms Mercorella said the Sunshine Coast property market continued to be one of the strongest in Queensland for both houses and units, with the median house price for the region rising 8.9 per cent over the December quarter.

Noosa's median house price only rose two per cent during the quarter, but 15.4 per cent over the year, led by prestige sales in the suburb of Noosaville.

The median unit price in Noosa climbed a whopping 14.3 per cent over the year - the highest of any of the state's major local government areas.

The median house value in Sunrise Beach may be $1.46 million, but this stunning home sold for $3.1 million in November last year.

But it is not just the million-dollar suburbs that are seeing huge growth spurts.

In Mount Isa, where the median house value is $310,275, values shot up 36.6 per cent over the quarter.

It was a similar story in Roma and West Gladstone, both of which have median house values below $300,000.

Both towns saw values rise by more than 30 per cent, according to the REIQ.

Other places to see growth north of 20 per cent include the Rockhampton suburbs of Park Avenue and Parkhurst, West Gladstone, Ayr in the Burdekin region, Pialba (Fraser Coast), Blacks Beach (Mackay) and South Toowoomba.

REIQ CEO Antonia Mercorella said the number of regional towns and suburbs to record growth of more than 20 per cent in the quarter was "astounding".

"We are actually seeing some of our regional property markets outperforming Brisbane which is just extraordinary, and the demand is the strongest I have seen for as long as I can remember," she said.

"It is a trend we are seeing nationally, and is probably reflective of the pandemic as people look for a less complicated lifestyle with more manageable mortgages and less congestion."

TOP GROWTH SUBURBS FOR HOUSES IN QLD IN DECEMBER QUARTER 2020: Quarterly median sale price and quarterly change

Newport $895,000, up 45.1%

Auchenflower $1.24m, up 44.3%

East Ipswich $350,000, up 44.3%

Seven Hills $1.17m, up 44.2%

Hamilton $2.5m, up 42%

Ascot $2m, up 41.7%

Sunrise Beach $1.46m, up 41.5%

Windaroo $605,000, up 39.1%

Tamborine Mountain $1.1m, up 36.6%

Mount Isa $310,275, up 33.5%

(Source: REIQ)

TOP GROWTH SUBURBS FOR UNITS IN QLD IN DECEMBER QUARTER 2020: Quarterly median sale price and quarterly change

Bargara $448.750, up 70.6%

Palm Cove $308,500, up 46.9%

Point Lookout $515,000, up 43.1%

Scarness $310,000, up 37.8%

Alexandra Headland $527,500, up 33.5%

Miami $580,000, up 31.8%

Woree $140,000, up 29.6%

Runaway Bay $580,000, up 27.2%

Agnes Water $317,500, up 27%

Kelvin Grove $431,000, up 26.8%

(Source: REIQ)

TOP GROWTH SUBURBS FOR HOUSES IN GREATER BRISBANE IN 2020: Annual median sale price and yearly change

Ipswich $425,000, up 28.8%

Yeronga $1.08m, up 28%

Cornubia $1.03m, up 26.2%

St Lucia $1.52m, up 23.8%

Virginia $742,500, up 22.9%

Highgate Hill $1.24m, up 22.8%

Ashgrove $1.17m, up 20.9%

New Farm $1.84m, up 19%

Bardon $1.16m, up 17.2%

Clayfield $1.22m, up 16.1%

(Source: REIQ)

TOP GROWTH SUBURBS FOR UNITS IN GREATER BRISBANE IN 2020: Annual median sale price and yearly change

Capalaba $340,000, up 17.2%

Bellara $352,500, up 15.6%

Enoggera $440,000, up 14.9%

Bardon $711,500, up 14.8%

Mount Warren Park $250,000, up 14.4%

Carseldine $389,000, up 13.6%

Wynnum $470,000, up 13.5%

Alderley $441,500, up 13.2%

New Farm $645,000, up 12.7%

Scarborough $502,500, up 12.3%

(Source: REIQ)

Originally published as Search the interactive: How much is your home worth?