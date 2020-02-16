Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Yang Chen, 26, went missing near Gorge Falls in the Tallebudgera Valley about 11am on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Picture: Supplied
Yang Chen, 26, went missing near Gorge Falls in the Tallebudgera Valley about 11am on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Picture: Supplied
News

Search resumes for woman missing near waterfall

by Danielle O’Neal
16th Feb 2020 5:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE search for a university student who went missing in the Gold Coast hinterland amid heavy rain four days ago continues.

Yang Chen, 26, was reported missing on February 12, after her boyfriend said he lost sight of her while walking near Gorge Falls in Tallebudgera.

In the initial days following her disappearance, the search operation for Ms Chen was suspended due to severe weather.

Police recommenced the search operation this weekend and spent today scouring creeks and bushland.

They plan to continue searching for Ms Chen tomorrow morning. 

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dams still need a good drink

        premium_icon Dams still need a good drink

        Weather The key two key water storages supplying south east Queensland are far from filled, but 26 dams scattered across the region have all taken a big gulp form rain.

        Pest control lands elderly farmers in court

        premium_icon Pest control lands elderly farmers in court

        News Dealing with pests is usually a simple task for farmers but this time it landed two...

        VOTE: Would you eat ‘odd-looking’ supermarket vegetables?

        VOTE: Would you eat ‘odd-looking’ supermarket vegetables?

        News Would you eat weird looking produce if it was cheaper at the supermarket?

        Jail time looms for bail-breaching Gatton mum

        premium_icon Jail time looms for bail-breaching Gatton mum

        News If this Gatton woman misses her check-in again, the magistrate has said she will...