Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have launched a desperate search to find a mother who has disappeared with her two young daughters, aged three and two months.
Police have launched a desperate search to find a mother who has disappeared with her two young daughters, aged three and two months.
News

Search for mum who vanished with kids

by Frances Vinall
8th Aug 2020 9:18 AM

A Victorian mum and two young children are missing, with police appealing to the public to help locate them.

Tiegan Carr, who is 26 years old, is believed to be travelling with her children, 3-year-old Kelahni and two-month-old Freya.

The family were last known to be staying at an address in Wangaratta in early July.

Tiegan has had intermittent contact with authorities and it's now believed she may be in Albury, New South Wales.

Police have concerns for their welfare due to Tiegan's medical condition and the young age of the children.

Images of the family have been released in the hope someone can provide information on their current whereabouts.

Anyone who has seen the family or who has information on their current whereabouts is urged to call Bendigo Police Station on 03 5448 1300.

Originally published as Search for mum who vanished with kids

missing tiegan carr

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lockyer family receive COVID-19 test results

        Premium Content Lockyer family receive COVID-19 test results

        Health A family-of-six have been isolating at their property since Monday, after a man woke with symptoms.

        Return of ‘experienced’ senior players to boost Hawks

        Premium Content Return of ‘experienced’ senior players to boost Hawks

        Rugby League Boost in confidence to help Gatton Hawks in their quest for a round-two victory...

        Flash flooding possible in lead up to weekend

        Premium Content Flash flooding possible in lead up to weekend

        Weather BOM has warned there is a chance of severe storms in the Lockyer and Somerset.

        REVEALED: Region's best doctor as voted by you

        Premium Content REVEALED: Region's best doctor as voted by you

        Opinion We asked who the best doctors are in the region, you voted