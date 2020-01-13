Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The body was found near Twin Bridges.
The body was found near Twin Bridges.
News

Search for missing person ends in tragedy

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
13th Jan 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 12:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SEARCH for a missing person near Fernvale has culminated in a grim find in the river near Twin Bridges.

The unidentified person was reported missing around 9pm, in the river near Wivenhoe Pocket on Saturday evening.

Sadly, the person was found deceased in the water soon afterwards, near Twin Bridges, north of Fernvale.

No details have been released so far regarding the age, gender, or name of the person.

Police are investigating, and no public calls for information have been made as of yet.

A report is being prepared for the coroner, with more information expected to follow.

editors picks fatality fernvale police twin bridges
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Colourful shows of support for fireys, despite controversy

        premium_icon Colourful shows of support for fireys, despite controversy

        News Despite backlash, many people chose to put up ribbons and displays of support for fireys on Friday.

        PM concedes climate policies must ‘evolve’

        premium_icon PM concedes climate policies must ‘evolve’

        News 'I’m not willing to put someone’s job at risk'

        WEATHER: Limited rain for the Lockyer

        WEATHER: Limited rain for the Lockyer

        News Gatton received some light rain on Saturday, with the possibility of more to...

        Most of Queensland set to see rain

        premium_icon Most of Queensland set to see rain

        News The Sunshine State will be anything but in the coming days, with some areas set to...