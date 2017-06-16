23°
Search for missing man last seen in Gatton continues

Francis Witsenhuysen
Tara Miko
and | 15th Jun 2017 12:17 PM
John Kolstad, 47, was last seen in Gatton more than 13 days ago.
John Kolstad, 47, was last seen in Gatton more than 13 days ago. Photo Contributed

POLICE say inquiries are continuing into the whereabouts of missing man John Kolstad, after he was last seen in Gatton more than 13 days ago.

Mr Kolstad's family made an anxious appeal for information on social media earlier in the week in an effort to help locate him.

Gatton Senior Sergeant Tony Harm said the ongoing inquiries were being made with friends and family and with interstate agencies.

"We are still trying to determine whether Mr Kolstad has gone missing on his own volition," Snr Sgt Harm said.

"It's not been confirmed yet, if he's unwillingly missing.

"We are going through his financial records to ascertain what's happening and whether access has been made to his accounts."

The missing persons poster has been shared hundreds of times on Facebook, carrying a message of concern and a plea for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

"Family have grave concerns for John's health and wellbeing," the post read.

"John if you see this please contact the police to let them know you are ok or your sister Lynn as your family is extremely worried about you."

Gatton police Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne confirmed a missing persons report was filed on June 9.

Mr Kolstad is about 187cm tall with brown eyes and has a shaved head.

According to the social media post, he is also known to go by the name Johnny Rotten.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.

Gatton Star

Topics:  crimestoppers gatton lockyer valley missing person police

