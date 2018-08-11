Body found in search for missing man

A body has been found at Blue Knob where a search has been underway for Blue Springs man Damien Roadley.

LATEST: THE crew from Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has winched in a rescue team to the site on Blue Knob Mountain where a body was found this morning.

Chief executive officer of the service Stephen Leahy said all other search parties had been extricated from the site and returned to Nimbin Showground.

He said he believed SES ground search team located the body this morning.

Mr Leahy said the helicopter was refuelling in Lismore then returning to Sydney, but hoped their crews were of some assistance to police and the other rescue services.

Mr Leahy said their thoughts will remain with family and friends. He hoped they offered some comfort to family to be able to return Mr Roadley to his family.

Our thoughts at The Northern Star are also with the family and friends.

A body has been located after a large-scale search for a man reported as missing last week in bushland.

Family members reported 38-year-old Damien Roadley as missing after he set out for an overnight camping trip on Wednesday August 1, 2018 and failed to return.

A large-scale search was conducted by officers from Richmond Police District, with the assistance of State Emergency Service, the Dog Unit, Police Rescue Unit, Rural Fire Service, Westpac Helicopter, Volunteer Rescue Association and the Queensland Police Dog Squad.

About 11.45am today a body was located at the south-west point of Blue Knob Mountain.

The body is yet to be formally identified but believed to be that of Mr Roadley.

Officers will prepare a report for the Coroner.

Any locals involved in the search for Mr Roadley is urged to contact Lismore Police Station on (02) 6626 0599.

Police would like to thank the members of the community and the media for their assistance.

It is a tragic ending to a huge effort by friends, family and the local community who steadfastly refused to give up the search.

UPDATE 12.18pm: A RURAL Fire Service helicopter has been involved in the search for missing man Damien Roadley at Blue Knob Mountain.

A spokesman said a contracted helicopter had been at the scene for 24 hours.

He said remote fire fighting teams were deployed to cut a helipad for rescue helicopters to land.

The spokesman said as the search area was within National Park with a lot of protected species, the teams had worked closely with National Parks officers and police.

He said they had completed their task within the past 20 minutes and were now leaving the scene as they were not involved in the actual search.

The spokesman said the search area was within a bushfire zone that was being monitored by RFS crews.

He said the fire had burnt out 23 hectares in very remote and rugged terrain on Blue Knob Mountain that was inaccessible to fire fighters.

The spokesman said if a flare up was reported, an aircraft would investigate.

UPDATE 11.40am: THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter specialist search and rescue crews are on scene at Blue Knob today helping in the search for Damien Roadley.

Crews are briefed as Lifesaver 21 remains in the Nimbin area, searching for missing man Damien Roadley.

Chief Executive Officer of the service Stephen Leahy said crews had been briefed on the ground at Nimbin Showground and the helicopter is winching in police crews to the central search area.

The helicopter crew will resume their aerial search of the mountain.

Mr Leahy said "it is an incredibly extensive search".

"Everyone is committed to doing their best and we hope for the best."

He said the helicopter would return to Sydney today at about 1.30pm.

It is hoped another helicopter will join the search.

Original story: SEARCH crew are back on Blue Knob Mountain, looking for missing man Damien Roadley.

It has been 10 days since family received a call from him, saying his camp fire up on the mountain had gotten away.

Friends and family continue their extensive search to find Mr Roadley, and are joined today by the Westpac Life Saver Helicopter, RFS helicopter, SES, VRA and police.

Mr Roadley's belongings were found at a lookout the morning after he was last heard from, but there has been no other sign of Mr Roadley.

Search crews remain hopeful of finding Mr Roadley, and friends have described him on Facebook as being resourceful and familiar with the area.