Search for missing Coominya man last seen two days ago

PLEASE HELP: 55-year-old Andrew Scott was last seen about 7.30am Monday morning

A SEARCH is underway for a missing Coominya man who has not been seen for two days.

The 55-year-old Andrew Scott was last seen about 7.30am Monday morning on Main St and the police have called on the public to help find him.

He may be driving a black Toyota Hilux with the registration 748 JTZ.

Police hold concerns for Andrew's welfare as his disappearance is out of character and he has a medical condition.

Andrew (pictured) is described as Caucasian in appearance, approximately 180cm tall with a solid build, and short grey hair.