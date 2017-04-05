Search for missing Coominya man last seen two days ago

A SEARCH is underway for a missing Coominya man who has not been seen for two days.
The 55-year-old Andrew Scott was last seen about 7.30am Monday morning on Main St and the police have called on the public to help find him.
He may be driving a black Toyota Hilux with the registration 748 JTZ.
Police hold concerns for Andrew's welfare as his disappearance is out of character and he has a medical condition.
Andrew (pictured) is described as Caucasian in appearance, approximately 180cm tall with a solid build, and short grey hair.
