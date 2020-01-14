Menu
RACQ Capricorn Rescue is conducting a search and rescue mission for a person missing overboard a vessel, believed to be in the water off the Capricorn Coast. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
Search for man missing overboard off Qld coast

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
14th Jan 2020 10:23 AM
AN AIR and sea search is under way for a man missing off the coast of Yepoon since early this morning.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority, Queensland Police and Coast Guards are searching for the man who was believed to be knocked from a boat 15km out to sea from Rosslyn Bay.

Another man was also knocked into the water but managed to swim to safety.

The vessel is believed to have later run aground.

In a statement, AMSA said that the Cairns challenger Jet and RACQ rescue helicopter had been deployed for the search, with "further assets to be tasked shortly."

"Queensland Police have coordination of the search with AMSA assisting with its aerial assets," a spokesperson wrote.

air search man hunt man overboard overboard

