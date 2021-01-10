Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

38,000 Aussies are reported missing every year
News

Search for man in floodwaters

by Danielle O’Neal
10th Jan 2021 1:44 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A search is underway near a mine site for a man and his truck feared to have been swept away in floodwaters west of Townsville two days ago.

Ground crews, boats and aircraft have been called in to search near the 'surveyor mine site' area in Greenvale, north of Lynd, for the man and his truck, last accounted for on Friday night.

The missing man was in his truck, rego 459WFJ.
The missing man was in his truck, rego 459WFJ.


Police said the Townsville man, 38, had been driving a white FY series Hino along Kennedy Development Rd to a worksite on Friday night when he came across a flooded river.

The man told a colleague he would stop overnight near the river and reassess in the morning.

A colleague drove to meet the man on Saturday morning but he and his truck were not found.

An official multi-agency search was launched this morning as the man or his truck had still not been located. He has not been heard from since Friday night.

The truck's registration was 459WFJ Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.

Originally published as Search for man in floodwaters

More Stories

emergency flooding missing person

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local police to ramp up COVID compliance checks

        Premium Content Local police to ramp up COVID compliance checks

        News The announcement follows this morning’s declaration that Greater Brisbane would enter a three-day lockdown. DETAILS:

        Lockyer not immune from COVID panic buying

        Premium Content Lockyer not immune from COVID panic buying

        Breaking Supermarkets across the Lockyer Valley have exploded with customers despite the...

        Panic buying explodes as lockdown looms

        Premium Content Panic buying explodes as lockdown looms

        News Brisbane supermarket shelves have been stripped bare

        Mayor backs brutal Brisbane lockdown to stop mutant strain

        Premium Content Mayor backs brutal Brisbane lockdown to stop mutant strain

        Health Although it feels like “drastic measures”, the brutal three-day greater Brisbane...