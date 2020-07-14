Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Wilson's Headland at Wooli on the NSW North Coast was the scene of a fatal shark attack that saw a 17 year person being killed Picture Supplied
Wilson's Headland at Wooli on the NSW North Coast was the scene of a fatal shark attack that saw a 17 year person being killed Picture Supplied
News

Search continues for shark behind fatal attack

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@dailyexaminer.com.au
14th Jul 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NSW Department of Primary Industries is yet to capture any sharks in the wake of a fatal attack on a teenage surfer over the weekend.

Minnie Water resident Mani Hart-Deville was surfing at Wilson's Headland off Wooli about 2pm on Saturday when he was attacked by a shark in the surf.

The 15-year-old suffered a bit wound on his upper left thigh, and despite the efforts of a number of surfers at the scene to fend off the shark and render first aid, died at the scene.

On Sunday a NSW DPI shark biologist confirmed a white shark was responsible for the fatal bite based on photographs from the scene.

A NSW DPI spokeswoman said SMART drumlines were deployed in the area over the weekend to catch, tag, relocate and release any sharks offshore, and Surf Life Saving NSW also conducted sweeps of the area via drone throughout the day.

As of Monday, their efforts at locating the shark were unsuccessful.

"No sharks were seen by drones in the area and no sharks were captured on the SMART drumlines," the spokeswoman said.

"All beachgoers are encouraged to download our SharkSmart app and follow @NSWSharkSmart on Twitter to get the latest information."

According to NSW SharkSmart, at 1.01pm and 1.11pm yesterday Surf Life Saving NSW reported a sighting of an unidentified shark at Pippi Beach. The beach was closed to swimmers on both occasions and a UAV drone deployed.

More Stories

Show More
coastal views fatal shark attack nsw department of primary industries shark attack smart drumlines wooli shark attack
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Baked treats, groceries: How fraudster used man’s paywave

        premium_icon Baked treats, groceries: How fraudster used man’s paywave

        Crime A man lost his bank card at a Gatton hotel and discovered someone had found it and pocketed it.

        Tragic events have stuck to this cop for a very good reason

        premium_icon Tragic events have stuck to this cop for a very good reason

        News Most cops will go on and specialise, but for 35 years, Brad Smart stuck to general...

        How Lockyer locals made $900k in 12 months

        premium_icon How Lockyer locals made $900k in 12 months

        News Just through collecting bottles and cans, Lockyer and Somerset locals have cashed...

        Ambulances rush to Lockyer Valley multi-vehicle rollover

        premium_icon Ambulances rush to Lockyer Valley multi-vehicle rollover

        Breaking Paramedics are assessing patients at the scene of a horror crash.