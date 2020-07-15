MYSTERY: Police focus on dense bushland in search for Thea

A police buggy near the search area at Byron Bay.

THE search is continuing for missing woman Thea Liddle in Byron Bay today.

Police officers and a dog squad searched bushland near Paterson St earlier today, and now the search is concentrating on an area of dense scrub north of Tallow Beach Rd.

An extensive search was also undertaken yesterday.

Police said they were not treating the 43-year-old's disappearance as suspicious at this stage, but admitted her nomadic lifestyle was hampering their efforts to locate her.

There are fears for her safety, but police would not be drawn on what they think has happened to her.

Commander of Tweed Byron Police District Commander Superintendent said Thea was last known to be staying at a Mooball address.

She was last heard from on October 2, 2019 and has not touched social media or her bank accounts since.

More to come.