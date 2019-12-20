Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Seadfood is a must have for any table over the festive break and one business going through it’s first Christmas season says queues have already started.
Seadfood is a must have for any table over the festive break and one business going through it’s first Christmas season says queues have already started.
Lifestyle

Don’t leave your Christmas seafood buy up til last minute

20th Dec 2019 4:03 PM

FORGET the rush to get Christmas presents, the rush to get the tastiest seafood for the holidays is just as crazy.

Long queues are stacking up at seafood shops across the southeast in what is the busiest time of year but, word is, stocks are aplenty.

The new management at Marine World Seafood Cafe at Tingalpa is going through its first Christmas period and urged customers to get in early before the best produce is gone.

Two-year-old Harper Unsworth from Wynnum West. (AAP Image/Renae Droop)
Two-year-old Harper Unsworth from Wynnum West. (AAP Image/Renae Droop)

Owner Jenny Ma said prawns were the most popular item in recent weeks, as well as oysters.

"There are long lines waiting at 6.30am, it's incredibly busy," she said.

"The best way is to order over the phone to avoid the lines."

christmas food seafood

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tuck shop to serve up better tucker to students next year

        premium_icon Tuck shop to serve up better tucker to students next year

        News Hatton Vale State School tuckshop will soon undergo renovations thanks to a much needed funding boost.

        How this soccer whiz kid watched YouTube, lands UK tour spot

        premium_icon How this soccer whiz kid watched YouTube, lands UK tour spot

        News After watching videos of soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, this eight-year-old grabbed...

        From fires to farms: Dominic Elsome’s favourite photos of 2019

        premium_icon From fires to farms: Dominic Elsome’s favourite photos of...

        News Gatton Star deputy editor Dominic Elsome looks back on 2019 and shares the...

        Keep the presents Santa, there’s something else we want

        premium_icon Keep the presents Santa, there’s something else we want

        News There’s one Christmas wish on everyone’s list this year and it’s not ponies, bikes...