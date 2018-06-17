Menu
A baby dolphin was rescued from Agnes Water on Saturday morning
News

Sea World confirms Agnes Water rescue dolphin dead

Hannah Sbeghen
by
16th Jun 2018 9:51 AM | Updated: 17th Jun 2018 7:02 AM

THE baby dolphin rescued from Agnes Water last weekend has died.

Sea World confirmed the pup was euthanasied on Wednesday night.

A Sea World spokesperson said the sad decision was made in the best interests of the animal's welfare.

"It's condition was deteriorating and it was in a very bad way when it first came to us," he said.

"The team tried everything they could before they made the decision.

"There was staff with the pup 24/7 and it is a very sad outcome."

Rescue dolphin
The baby dolphin was washed up on the beach at Agnes Water last Saturday morning with no sign of its mother.

Agnes Water wildlife carer Yvonne Thompson and environmentalist Amber Lowcock took the dolphin home from the beach to take care of it until the Sea World rescue plane arrived.

Sea World said the dolphin was identified as a female Australian humpback dolphin.

The Sea World rescue team tried hard to make sure the pup survived with doses of artificial milk every three hours and regular blood checks to monitor the pup's metabolism.

Gladstone Observer

