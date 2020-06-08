Menu
A four-wheel drive is driven away from the scene of a fatal incident involving a toddler on a driveway in Perth's east. Picture: Channel 9.
News

Screams as toddler dies in horror accident

8th Jun 2020 8:28 AM

A Perth toddler has died after she was killed in a horror driveway incident, reportedly by her mother.

Police and paramedics were called to a home in Bayswater, in Perth's east, home just after 5pm on Saturday following reports a child had been had run over by a car.

Channel 9 has reported that a 19-month-old girl was struck and killed by a vehicle owned buy her mum. The car was reversing in the driveway of their home when the incident occurred.

Tragically, a one-year-old girl has died after being hit by a car in a Perth driveway yesterday. Police say the...

Posted by 9 News Perth on Saturday, 6 June 2020

 

Neighbours told the network they heard a piercing screaming and yelling from both parents following the incident.

Images show a four-wheel-drive being taken away from the scene.

Western Australia Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious. A report will be prepared for the coroner.

 

Originally published as Screams as toddler dies in horror accident

accident driveway incident editors picks toddler death wa

