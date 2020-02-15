Menu
‘Screams, 6m flames’: Woman killed in house fire

by Shiloh Payne
15th Feb 2020 1:32 PM | Updated: 1:35 PM
DISTRESSED neighbours say they woke to screams and flames jumping up to 6m above the roof line as a fierce fire took hold at a northeastern Brisbane house early today - killing a woman.

Emergency services were called to Lucy St in Albion just after 3.30am this morning where the front of a house was engulfed in flames.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said five crews worked to extinguish the fire but the occupant - a woman - tragically died in the blaze.

One person has died after a fierce house fire at Albion. Photo: Courier Mail
One person has died after a fierce house fire at Albion. Photo: Courier Mail

A fire truck remains at the scene while investigations continue.

Neighbour Sean Kirk said he woke to the sound of screaming coming from the house.

"The flames were about five or six metres above the roofline," he said.

"One truck arrived and then another and then another, it was just chaos."

He said neighbours on the street were incredibly distressed as fire crews worked to contain the blaze and protect neighbouring properties.

The house was gutted. Photo: Shiloh Payne
The house was gutted. Photo: Shiloh Payne

 

The scene of the fatal house fire at Albion. Photo: Shiloh Payne
The scene of the fatal house fire at Albion. Photo: Shiloh Payne

More to come.

