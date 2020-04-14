Scratchies, puzzles in hot demand at Lowood newsagency

There has been a heightened demand at newsagencies for ‘boredom-busters’ such as puzzles, activity books, and scratch-it tickets.

A LOCAL newsagency has been forced to diversify to meet the changing needs of its customers.

News Express in Lowood has remained as busy as ever during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but owners Nia and Aaron Kugel have had to make some adjustments along the way.

“Sales have changed, is how I would state it. I haven’t sold a wedding card since this all started, but where we’ve seen some sales go down we’ve seen others go up,” Mrs Kugel said.

“Initially in that first week or two, everyone was at home, bored, so scratchies and puzzle books have been really busy.

“We’ve had a lot of people setting their kids up for homeschooling, and people setting offices up, we’ve been selling a lot of ink cartridges and stationary.”

Based on customer requests, Mrs Kugel said they had also been ordering in some items more unusual for a newsagency.

“Face masks is another thing we’ve been selling out of. Never thought I’d be selling face masks in a newsagency, and we even had toilet paper here at one stage when we could get it,” Mrs Kugel said.

“Another thing we’ve been getting asked is do we have jigsaw puzzles. It’s just changed the dynamics of our business, really.”

In addition to buying different items, customers have also been visiting at different times.

“We’ve seen a change in foot traffic through the shop. We’ve been really busy in the mornings, but it’s been quite quiet in the afternoons,” Mrs Kugel said.

“There have been a lot more people shopping in their village rather than wanting to go away, and I guess feeling safer when they’re shopping locally, which is good for us.”

She said staff had been trying to maintain an upbeat approach to running the store, with dress-up days and the like to help bring smiles to visitors.

However, Mrs Kugel said the continually changing nature of the situation had left the future uncertain.

“I don’t know whether that’s going to continue. That’s a concern for us, as a business owner, how sales are going to go down the track. With unemployment, are people going to be able to afford to buy what they used to buy?” she said.

“We’re very, very grateful that the locals have supported us. We have felt such a lovely village atmosphere in here. Out of such an awful experience it has felt very nice to be part of a community.”