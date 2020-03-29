Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Sky News - Peter Gleeson
Sky News - Peter Gleeson
Opinion

Scrap pay rises for pen-pushing public servants

by Peter Gleeson
29th Mar 2020 3:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND'S 270,000 public servants - other than those on the front line like nurses, ambos and cops - should be disqualified from their 2.5 per cent pay rise on July 1.

Under the terms of their current EBA, public servants automatically get a 2.5 per cent pay rise at the start of each financial year.

That's on top of the $1250 so-called bonus they've all been given, which cynics might suggest is to buy their vote for Labor.

 

Public service numbers fall as industry urges deep cuts

 

Huge public service wages that even beat the PM

 

But with the private sector crumbling and job losses crippling the economy, the time has come for Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to show some leadership and veto the CPI pay rise.

As the rush to Centrelink intensifies, not one public servant has been shown the door. There's

nothing wrong with that policy because it keeps the economy going at a time when so many people are losing their jobs.

But as everybody has to endure some form of fiscal pain, public servants should not be immune and their automatic entitlements should be abolished.

Those working from home - pen pushers - should not get the 2.5 per cent rise. Nurses, police and paramedics should.

They are the ones keeping society running at this most extraordinary of times.

The Commonwealth Government and local government should also apply similar restrictions on automatic pay rises in coming months.

Originally published as Scrap pay rises for pen-pushing public servants

coronavirus public servants

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Soap shortage: Teachers using metho to clean classrooms

        premium_icon Soap shortage: Teachers using metho to clean classrooms

        Education Some Queensland teachers have been forced to make their own disinfectants to spray work spaces following a shortage of cleaning supplies.

        COVID-19: 14 new cases confirmed in West Moreton

        premium_icon COVID-19: 14 new cases confirmed in West Moreton

        News More than a dozen new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in our region today.

        70 more coronavirus cases, as Qld total hits 625

        70 more coronavirus cases, as Qld total hits 625

        Health The number of Queensland COVID-19 cases has jumped by 70 overnight

        If you don’t vote, expect $133 fine

        If you don’t vote, expect $133 fine

        Politics If you don’t vote, expect $133 fine, ECQ warns