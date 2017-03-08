Scouts welcome public

COOK UP: Alister Heritage, Sam Heritage, Tia Heritage and Jake Kreis at the open day.

GETTING outside and active is something the Glenore Grove Scouts aim to achieve.

It's an adventurous lifestyle for youth, and one that was on display for all to see during the Glenore Grove Scout Group's open day on Saturday, February 25.

The scout den was a hive of activity as members were hands on for damper cooking, construction exercises, section activities and a free sausage sizzle.

Glenore Grove Scout Group leader Peter Askew said it was the third year the group had participated in the state sign-on day.

"It was excellent, and it has been the best one we've had in the past three years,” Mr Askew said.

He said about 50 people from the community came along to explore the den and to see what the group was all about with six children even registering interest in joining on the day.

Along with activities and food, Mr Askew said the group invested four cubs up to scouts and also invested a new member into the scout level too.

Glenore Grove cub leader Peter van Kleef said the group had a strong following with parents wanting to get their kids more active.

"It's just people wanting to experience something other than sitting inside and playing the Xbox or watching TV,” Mr van Kleef said.

"They want to get them out and get them active and that's what we offer.”

The Glenore Grove group has a loyal following of 40 members and even has plans to expand its den.

The group has produced plenty of high achieving scouts over the years and Mr van Kleef revealed the success is set to continue with some cubs up for Grey Wolf awards this year.