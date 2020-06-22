Menu
NEW DEN: The Laidley Scout Hall at the Laidley Recreation Reserve. The council last week approved the CEO to negotiate a new lease for the building.
Council News

Scouts to return to Laidley den with new lease

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
22nd Jun 2020 1:00 PM
SCOUTS could be returning to Laidley after an absence of several years, with a new lease for a club approved.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council last week approved the CEO to negotiate a new lease for the club’s facilities on the Laidley Recreational Reserve.

The Scouts Association previously held a lease on the land but had surrendered it as the Laidley club had ceased to operate.

While councillors approved the motion for the new five-year lease, some raised questions over whether the group would be running.

Councillor Chris Wilson said he could not recall a scout group operating in the facility in the past 15 years and asked whether Scouts Australia had confirmed it would operate a group.

A council officer confirmed there had been similar concerns within the council but that Scouts had confirmed there would be a group.

It was also revealed that during its previous lease, the scout group had sub-let the facility to a local fitness business when it was no longer operating.

Council CEO Ian Church confirmed it had occurred, and that the scout group said it had done so due to security concerns of the shed not being used.

It was also noted that under the terms of the lease, the group would not be allowed to sublease the property.

Councillor Janice Holstein moved the proposal, and said she was excited to see scouts return to the Laidley area.

“As a former Joey Scout leader, I think it would be fantastic to see it back up and running,” Cr Holstein said.

“Scouts does a lot for our young people so I hope they do extremely well and get lots of kids involved.”

