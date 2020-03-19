NO ENTRY: Scott Morrison closes our borders to non-Aussies

The Prime Minister will speak to the media this afternoon.

The Prime Minister will speak to the media this afternoon.

A TRAVEL ban will be placed on all non-Australian residents from 9pm tomorrow.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said traffic from overseas had fallen significantly.

He said it was "essential" to further lock down the country from potential coronavirus carriers.

He made the announcement a short time ago during a press conference responding to the RBA's historic rate cut this afternoon.

Australian citizens will still be allowed to return home, he said.

They will be subject to a 14-day isolation period when they arrive.

He said the government was trying to assist those Australians trapped overseas.

Mr Morrison said the government would work to support small and medium businesses to deal with the coronavirus fall-out.

He said another stimulus package would be released soon but he has not yet outlined the contents.

Mr Morrison said the government was trying to "cushion the blow" of job losses and staff stand-downs including looking at mortgage options by liaising with banks.

Speaking about Qantas' decision to stand-down staff, he said the government was talking to the company.

Qantas and the other airlines received $750 million last week to help airlines get through the downturn.

Speaking about the panic-buying, Mr Morrison slammed people who were out of control.

"There are some Australians who are frankly not giving Australia a good name at the moment," he said.

He reiterated that Australia would be under pressure for another six months and he implored people to support the elderly and other vulnerable residents.

Mr Morrison said he would have more information about income support and other economic measures in the near future.- NewsRegional